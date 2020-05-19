Zacks Investment Research Lowers Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) to Hold

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HCAT. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

HCAT stock opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -5.43. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.12 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 38.74% and a positive return on equity of 30.42%. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $782,650.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,198.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $29,751.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,256.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,957 shares of company stock worth $3,623,758. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 15.9% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 328,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 73.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 692,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 292,700 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 9.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 51.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 10.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

