Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $213.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.36 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Farris acquired 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Brandler acquired 3,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $25,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,041. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $134,018 over the last ninety days. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 27.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 37.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 29.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

