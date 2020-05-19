National Bank Financial Increases ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$5.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.
Shares of ECN stock opened at C$3.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$2.67 and a 52 week high of C$6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.73 million and a PE ratio of -37.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.57.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.
Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.