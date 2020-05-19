National Bank Financial Increases ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$5.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$3.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$2.67 and a 52 week high of C$6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.73 million and a PE ratio of -37.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.57.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$87.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.74 million. Analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

