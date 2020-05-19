Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target Cut to C$0.05

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$0.10 to C$0.05 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.

TV has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.10 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.21.

Shares of TV stock opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

