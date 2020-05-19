Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RWEOY. Credit Suisse Group raised Rwe Ag Sp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Rwe Ag Sp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Rwe Ag Sp from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised Rwe Ag Sp from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

RWEOY opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.31. Rwe Ag Sp has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

