Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) PT Lowered to C$0.10

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James set a C$0.10 price objective on Trevali Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.10 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.21.

Trevali Mining stock opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. Trevali Mining has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.18 million and a PE ratio of -1.71.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

