Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Shares Up 5.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) shot up 5.9% on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $18.50 to $21.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Perspecta traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.28, 706,919 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,160,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

In related news, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $97,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,424 shares of company stock valued at $232,378 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Perspecta by 60.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,941,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Perspecta by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,563,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Perspecta by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,648,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,172 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Perspecta by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,599,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,173,000 after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Perspecta by 24.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,990,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,552,000 after purchasing an additional 582,669 shares during the period.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.24.

