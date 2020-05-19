Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Shares Up 5.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) shot up 5.9% on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $18.50 to $21.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Perspecta traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.28, 706,919 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,160,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.
In related news, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $97,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,424 shares of company stock valued at $232,378 over the last 90 days.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.24.
Perspecta Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRSP)
There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc
