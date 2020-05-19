DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Up 6.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $109.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. DTE Energy traded as high as $104.20 and last traded at $103.24, 1,338,705 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,578,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.35.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

In other DTE Energy news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.50. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

About DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

