Warburg Research Reiterates €48.00 Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

Posted by on May 19th, 2020

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UTDI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €36.56 ($42.52).

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €36.06 ($41.93) on Tuesday. United Internet has a twelve month low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a twelve month high of €36.73 ($42.71). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion and a PE ratio of 16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

