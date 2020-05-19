Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Several other research firms have also commented on GTN. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

NYSE:GTN opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. Gray Television has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gray Television will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 580.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

