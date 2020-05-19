Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Raised to C$33.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

NPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$30.50 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.25.

NPI opened at C$30.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 515.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 18.00. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$20.52 and a 1-year high of C$33.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.46.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$438.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$428.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.8799999 EPS for the current year.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

