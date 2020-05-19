Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$22.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.04% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

LB has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. CSFB dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.00.

Shares of LB stock opened at C$28.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 7.91. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$26.83 and a 1-year high of C$46.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.87.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$238.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$247.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

