Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$22.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.04% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.
LB has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. CSFB dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.00.
Shares of LB stock opened at C$28.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 7.91. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$26.83 and a 1-year high of C$46.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.87.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.
