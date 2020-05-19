Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Trading 6% Higher

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)’s stock price traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $172.80 and last traded at $168.64, 183,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 150,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $157.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.77, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.82 and a 200 day moving average of $154.88.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.76 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Hungary Holding Korlatolt Gulf bought 3,404,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.58 per share, with a total value of $458,171,284.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 869,498 shares in the company, valued at $117,017,040.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,718. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,374,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,452,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 260,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,920,000 after acquiring an additional 71,343 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 204,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,678,000 after acquiring an additional 59,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 7,759.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 37,243 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

