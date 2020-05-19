The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Stock Price Up 6%

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)’s stock price rose 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.21 and last traded at $66.99, approximately 130,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 87,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.21.
PRSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised The Providence Service from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $816.29 million, a PE ratio of 95.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000.
About The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC)
The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.
