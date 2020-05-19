The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Stock Price Up 6%

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)’s stock price rose 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.21 and last traded at $66.99, approximately 130,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 87,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.21.

PRSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised The Providence Service from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $816.29 million, a PE ratio of 95.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $367.29 million during the quarter. The Providence Service had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 0.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000.

About The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC)

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

