Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 3,070,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%.

In other news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone acquired 156,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone acquired 333,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.45.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

