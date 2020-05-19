Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.33, approximately 1,833,750 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,084,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIV shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Telefonica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 10.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.2348 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Telefonica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Telefonica Brasil by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,122,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,346 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Telefonica Brasil by 270.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,226,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 895,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Telefonica Brasil by 39.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,830,000 after purchasing an additional 856,286 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Telefonica Brasil by 2,246.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 458,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 438,663 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Telefonica Brasil by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,591,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 388,000 shares during the period. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile (NYSE:VIV)

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

