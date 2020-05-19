Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.33, approximately 1,833,750 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,084,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIV shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Telefonica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 10.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.2348 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Telefonica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Telefonica Brasil by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,122,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,346 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Telefonica Brasil by 270.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,226,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 895,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Telefonica Brasil by 39.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,830,000 after purchasing an additional 856,286 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Telefonica Brasil by 2,246.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 458,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 438,663 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Telefonica Brasil by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,591,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 388,000 shares during the period. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

