Short Interest in CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Drops By 26.5%

CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the April 30th total of 46,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. CRH Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CRH Medical from $4.75 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Beacon Securities cut CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CRH Medical from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRHM. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CRH Medical in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRH Medical in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CRH Medical by 182.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42,726 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CRH Medical in the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CRH Medical by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

