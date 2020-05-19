Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caledonia Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. Caledonia Mining has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Caledonia Mining in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.

