Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on May 19th, 2020

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the April 30th total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDOR shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 540.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 56,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CDOR opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.03. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (?MSAs?) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

