Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.26% of Ballantyne Strong worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Ballantyne Strong has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

