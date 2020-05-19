Short Interest in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Increases By 361.5%

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 361.5% from the April 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BRN stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.68.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,844 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.88% of Barnwell Industries worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.