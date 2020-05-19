Short Interest in BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Declines By 47.8%

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the April 30th total of 55,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BKTI opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. BK Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.41.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $34,713.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 92,413 shares of company stock worth $222,005 over the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BK Technologies stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of BK Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded BK Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.