Short Interest in BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Declines By 47.8%

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the April 30th total of 55,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BKTI opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. BK Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.41.
BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BK Technologies stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of BK Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded BK Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.
About BK Technologies
BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.
