Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the April 30th total of 31,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.20.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, produces, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Other. The company offers designed products, as well as various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

