Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the April 30th total of 31,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.20.
About Birks Group
