Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Short Interest Up 900.0% in May

Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BDR opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Blonder Tongue Labs has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.24.

Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Blonder Tongue Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

About Blonder Tongue Labs

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices.

