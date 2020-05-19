Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Short Interest Down 47.2% in May

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the April 30th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 828,012 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 489,770 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 407,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 304,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95,333 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.41.

ATNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

