Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Update

Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Avalon stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. Avalon has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $2.80.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.62% of Avalon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.