B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 7,490,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in B2Gold by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,443,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450,265 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in B2Gold by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,965,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,210,000 after acquiring an additional 803,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in B2Gold by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,936,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,306 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,126,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,639,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,288,000 after acquiring an additional 892,400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BTG shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on B2Gold from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

