Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Expands By 404.0%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 404.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

AMS stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.25% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers in the United States. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

