Ambow Education Holding Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ambow Education Holding Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of AMBO opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Ambow Education has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11.
Ambow Education Company Profile
Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Ambow Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambow Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.