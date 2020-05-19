Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Short Interest Down 17.1% in May

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 32.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
APT opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. Alpha Pro Tech has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $41.59.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the first quarter worth about $1,338,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the first quarter worth about $687,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the first quarter worth about $601,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the first quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the first quarter worth about $145,000.
Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.
