Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Short Interest Down 17.1% in May

Posted by on May 19th, 2020

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 32.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

APT opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. Alpha Pro Tech has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $41.59.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Charles D. Montgomery sold 16,667 shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $178,670.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $178,670.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell Manock sold 26,000 shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $386,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,667 shares of company stock worth $2,588,670.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the first quarter worth about $1,338,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the first quarter worth about $687,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the first quarter worth about $601,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the first quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the first quarter worth about $145,000.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

