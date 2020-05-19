Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 78.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 27.6% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 75,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 16,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AE opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $353.48 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

