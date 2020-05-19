Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Short Interest Update

Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the April 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Industries Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

In other news, Director Michael N. Taglich bought 45,000 shares of Air Industries Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Insiders have acquired 71,880 shares of company stock valued at $73,711 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Air Industries Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Industries Group during the first quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Industries Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 400,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 109,936 shares during the period.

Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

