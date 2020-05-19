AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AeroCentury stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.30% of AeroCentury as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACY opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. AeroCentury has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $9.32.

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($4.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and leases aircraft and aircraft engines to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company provides operating and finance leasing services of mid-life regional aircraft to carriers. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which includes other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines, as well as engages in parting out aircraft.

