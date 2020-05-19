CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of CynergisTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CynergisTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in CynergisTek by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in CynergisTek by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 443,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 40,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CynergisTek by 15.0% during the first quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 954,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 124,481 shares during the last quarter.

CynergisTek stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. CynergisTek has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $4.94.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter.

CynergisTek Company Profile

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

