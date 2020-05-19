CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CKX opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. CKX Lands has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

