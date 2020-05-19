Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the April 30th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Scott G. Toothaker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $101,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Curtis C. Simard bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $39,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,946.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,525 shares of company stock worth $181,242 over the last ninety days.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 18,864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.