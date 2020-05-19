iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Trading Up 5.9%

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) were up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.54, approximately 296,320 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

