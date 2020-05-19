Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $3.96, approximately 753,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 663,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.
EOLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Evolus from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Evolus from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Evolus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.
The company has a market capitalization of $129.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
