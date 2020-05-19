Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $3.96, approximately 753,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 663,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

EOLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Evolus from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Evolus from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Evolus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Get Evolus alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $129.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 197.30% and a negative net margin of 217.51%. The company had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Evolus Inc will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.