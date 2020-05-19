Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $8.89, 1,479,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 1,239,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GGAL. BidaskClub upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 15,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.