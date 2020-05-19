Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $8.89, 1,479,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 1,239,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.
Several research firms recently issued reports on GGAL. BidaskClub upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.
About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.
