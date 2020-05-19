Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.84 and last traded at $28.50, 1,909,482 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 2,408,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

YETI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yeti from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Yeti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Get Yeti alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.93.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 98.00%. The company had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 12,748,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $357,205,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,160,435 shares of company stock worth $780,646,820. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Yeti by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Yeti in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Yeti in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yeti in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Yeti by 1,958.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yeti (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.