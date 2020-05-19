Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.17, approximately 8,021,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 10,842,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,935,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,030,355. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 491,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,292,090 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

