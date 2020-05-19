Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Trading Up 5.8%

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s share price was up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.62 and last traded at $18.75, approximately 893,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,017,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPZM shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Epizyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a current ratio of 14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.23. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,111.58% and a negative return on equity of 67.19%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Epizyme Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $50,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,736 shares of company stock valued at $94,518. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 245.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,947,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,330 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,646,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,108,000 after purchasing an additional 470,980 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 90.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 303,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

