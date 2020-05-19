Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.73, approximately 15,978,332 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 7,742,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

