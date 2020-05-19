Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Up 5.8%

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) shot up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.65, 25,646,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 33,146,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.
Several brokerages recently commented on NOK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 17th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.53.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.
Nokia Oyj Company Profile (NYSE:NOK)
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).
