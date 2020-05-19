Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Up 5.8%

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) shot up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.65, 25,646,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 33,146,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 17th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

