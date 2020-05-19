ABB (NYSE:ABB) Stock Price Up 5.8%

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.68, approximately 2,893,123 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,424,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABB shares. ValuEngine upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut ABB from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Vertical Research cut ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.66.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 545.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

