Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Trading 5.8% Higher

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.11, 33,777,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average session volume of 20,971,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco from $9.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $49,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

