Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd (NYSE:DPG) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.09, approximately 114,074 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 178,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000.

About Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

