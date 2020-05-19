Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Up 5.8%

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.70, 294,918 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 444,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHR. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $982.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.58) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $26,676.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 13,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $335,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,822 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 310,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 65,075 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 410,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 238,043 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

