Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Trading Up 5.8%

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) shares were up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.84 and last traded at $90.96, approximately 214,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 285,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $130.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.25.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $91,098.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,253.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,059,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,367,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.