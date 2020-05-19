Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Trading 5.7% Higher

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)’s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.25 and last traded at $77.31, 937,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,100,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.12.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. S&P Equity Research reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.56.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

